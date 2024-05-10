ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

ASUS has announced a new ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is on its way, via a YouTube premiere video.

The video was titled “The next ROG Ally is coming…”

With it only being a year since the original ROG Ally was launched, it’s unlikely this announcement relates to a full ROG Ally 2 follow-up.

Instead, it’s expected to be a subtle refresh, with a minor overhaul predicted earlier in the week, by Videocardz.

This report called the handheld the ‘ASUS ROG Ally 2024,’ and claimed the new version would come with the same hardware set-up as the original, including the same Ryzen Z1 chip.

Some of these features include access to any game library available on Windows, dual-fan design with zero-gravity cooling, full HD 120Hz display with 500nits peak brightness, USB-C fast charging support, fingerprint reader integrated with the power button, and Windows 11 home operating system.

ASUS ROG Ally preview 770x513 1 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC

For improvements, it will reportedly feature a larger battery and fix the SD card reader issue that has been widely reported.

Trusted Reviews called the ROG Ally “a more powerful device alternative to the Steam Deck,” due to its streamlined design and HD display.

It’s currently unclear what regions the refresh will be available in or how much it will cost.

ASUS has also recently released details about its new laptop, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED. It’s the company’s first laptop to be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, and is expected to be released on May 20.

This device features a 15.6-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display, and can deliver a smooth, immersive gaming and entertainment experience, according to ASUS.

Back in January, the company also introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. This is “a compact device that provides thermoelectric cooling and console-like buttons to elevate gaming experiences,” according to ChannelNews.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vze62qJK1Sk[/embedyt]

MOTHERS DAY 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled 1 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
Haier 728x90 1 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
Leaderboard 728x90 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
728x90 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
728x90 ASUS Confirms New ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC
Previous Post

Latest Free SmartHouse Magazine Pulling In Big Numbers

Google Find My Device Works When A Pixel Is Powered Down

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Humax Adds Gaming To H3 Media Player
Acer Unveils New Predator Gaming Products For Oz
DLS Thin Speakers With Fat Sound