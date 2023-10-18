ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

ASUS has released a series of motherboards, which were designed for the latest Intel 14th Generation CPUs, bringing forth a bunch of new features and improvements. 

The ASUS ROG Maximus motherboard series gains 3 additional models: the ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore, and the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula.  

Additionally, the company introduced 3 new models to the ROG Strix lineup, and the TUF Gaming series has gained the TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi motherboard. 

Some of these come equipped with Wi-Fi 7 support and offer extra onboard PCle 5.0 M.2 slots for faster storage solutions.  

They also feature elements such as DIMM Flex, which enhance the experience of building a PC. 

The ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero is sleek, and offers a solid performance, equipped with Dual Thunderbolt 4 connectors, and high-quality audio components. 

%name ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero specs: 

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4 
  • Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 4x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) 
  • Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 / 1x Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet 
  • Rear I/O: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (2x USB Type-C) / 6x USB 10Gbps ports (5x Type-A & 1x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4x Type-A) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C) with QC 4+ up to 60W / 2x USB 5Gbps headers (support 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 2x USB 2.0 headers (support 4 USB 2.0 ports) 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x AURA RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header 

The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore was designed for overclocking, with advanced power solutions, cooling features, and a ROG DDR5 Fan Kit which maintains lower memory temperatures.

%name ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore 

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 APEX ENCORE specs:  

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 2x DIMM, Max. 96 GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 
  • Storage: 3x Onboard M.2 Slots / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA) ROG DIMM.2 CARD / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) 
  • Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet 
  • Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4080 
  • Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C) / 5x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C with up to 60W PD/QC4+) / 2x USB 5Gbps headers support additional 4 USB 5Gbps ports / 2x USB 2.0 headers support additional 4 USB 2.0 ports 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 2x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 2x 4-pin Full Speed Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header / 1x Extra Flow Fan header 

For those interested in creating a custom liquid cooling loop, the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula was designed for individuals interested in creating a custom liquid cooling loop, with an elegant white design and an all-copper HybridChill VRM block. 

%name ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
ROG Maximus Z790 Formula

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula specs: 

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 
  • Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 4x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) 
  • Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Realtek 5Gb Ethernet 
  • Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4082 
  • Rear I/O: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (2 x USB Type-C) / 6x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C with up to 60W PD/QC4+) / 2x USB 5Gbps headers (support 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 2x USB 2.0 headers (support 4 USB 2.0 ports) 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header 

The Z790-E Gaming Wi-Fi II and Z790-F Gaming Wi-Fi II, which are a part of the ROG Strix series, provide high-performance options.  

The ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II enhances connectivity and VRM cooling. 

ROG Strix Z790 E Gaming WiFi II ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II

See below the ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming Wi-Fi II specs: 

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16) / 2x PCIe 4.0 x16 (@x4) 
  • Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 3x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA) 
  • Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet 
  • Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4080 
  • Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x Type-C) / 11x USB 10Gbps ports (10 x Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C) up to 30W PD Fast-charge / 2x USB 5Gbps header (supports 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 3x USB 2.0 headers (support 6 USB 2.0 ports) 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 5x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers 

Moving forward, the TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi, provides AI Overclocking, a high-speed front panel USB Type-C port, and ASUS Wi-Fi Q-Antenna. 

%name ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi

See below the TUF GAMING Z790-PRO WIFI specs: 

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot / 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (@x4) / 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 slot / 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 slot (@x1) / 1x PCIe 3.0 x1 slot 
  • Storage: 2x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 x 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA) 
  • Networking: 1x Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet Wi-Fi 6E 
  • Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C) / 3x USB 10Gbps ports (2 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports 1 x USB Type-C with up to 30W PD Fast-charge) / 1x USB 5Gbps header supports 2 additional USB 5Gbps ports / 2x USB 2.0 headers support 4 additional USB 2.0 ports 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x AURA RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers 

The company also launched the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition, featuring a unique design inspired by Asuka’s EVA-02 from Neon Genesis Evangelion. 

ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA 02 Edition ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition specs: 

  • Form Factor: ATX 
  • Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5 
  • PCIe: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 (@x4 or @x4/x4) 
  • Storage: 3x Onboard M.2 Slots / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA) ROG Hyper M.2 Card / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4/PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) 
  • Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6E Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet 
  • Rear I/O: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (2x USB Type-C) / 6x USB 10Gbps ports (5x Type-A & 1x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4x Type-A) 
  • Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C) with QC 4+ / 2x USB 5Gbps headers (support 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 2x USB 2.0 headers (support 4 USB 2.0 ports) 
  • Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x AURA RGB header 
  • Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header 
TWS Banners 728x90 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
NRGVault MyCoolman Promo Channel News 728x90 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
channelnews728by90juneevocd ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
728x90 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
Middleton 728x90px Product ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
bundles 728x90 1 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
Martin Logan 728 x 90 ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs
Previous Post

4K Blu-Ray ‘Oppenheimer’ Film Announced

Analogue’s New Device Brings Back Old Nintendo 64 Games

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2017: Sony Enter OLED TV Arena With New Bravia
Peloton Revamps Workout App
CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Project NEON, The Humanoid Avatar