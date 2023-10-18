ASUS Launches New ROG Motherboards For Intel CPUs

ASUS has released a series of motherboards, which were designed for the latest Intel 14th Generation CPUs, bringing forth a bunch of new features and improvements.

The ASUS ROG Maximus motherboard series gains 3 additional models: the ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore, and the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula.

Additionally, the company introduced 3 new models to the ROG Strix lineup, and the TUF Gaming series has gained the TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi motherboard.

Some of these come equipped with Wi-Fi 7 support and offer extra onboard PCle 5.0 M.2 slots for faster storage solutions.

They also feature elements such as DIMM Flex, which enhance the experience of building a PC.

The ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero is sleek, and offers a solid performance, equipped with Dual Thunderbolt 4 connectors, and high-quality audio components.

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero specs:

Form Factor: ATX

Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5

PCIe: 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4

Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 4x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4)

Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 / 1x Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet

Rear I/O: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (2x USB Type-C) / 6x USB 10Gbps ports (5x Type-A & 1x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4x Type-A)

Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C) with QC 4+ up to 60W / 2x USB 5Gbps headers (support 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 2x USB 2.0 headers (support 4 USB 2.0 ports)

Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x AURA RGB header

Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header

The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore was designed for overclocking, with advanced power solutions, cooling features, and a ROG DDR5 Fan Kit which maintains lower memory temperatures.

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 APEX ENCORE specs:

Form Factor: ATX

Memory: 2x DIMM, Max. 96 GB, DDR5

PCIe: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 2x PCIe 4.0 x4

Storage: 3x Onboard M.2 Slots / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA) ROG DIMM.2 CARD / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4)

Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet

Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4080

Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C) / 5x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)

Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C with up to 60W PD/QC4+) / 2x USB 5Gbps headers support additional 4 USB 5Gbps ports / 2x USB 2.0 headers support additional 4 USB 2.0 ports

Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header

Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 2x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 2x 4-pin Full Speed Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header / 1x Extra Flow Fan header

For those interested in creating a custom liquid cooling loop, the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula was designed for individuals interested in creating a custom liquid cooling loop, with an elegant white design and an all-copper HybridChill VRM block.

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula specs:

Form Factor: ATX

Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5

PCIe: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16 or @x8/x8) / 1x PCIe 4.0 x4

Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 4x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4)

Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Realtek 5Gb Ethernet

Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4082

Rear I/O: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (2 x USB Type-C) / 6x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)

Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C with up to 60W PD/QC4+) / 2x USB 5Gbps headers (support 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 2x USB 2.0 headers (support 4 USB 2.0 ports)

Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header

Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers / 1x W_PUMP+ header / 1x 2-pin Water In header / 1x 2-pin Water Out header / 1x 3-pin Water Flow header

The Z790-E Gaming Wi-Fi II and Z790-F Gaming Wi-Fi II, which are a part of the ROG Strix series, provide high-performance options.

The ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II enhances connectivity and VRM cooling.

See below the ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming Wi-Fi II specs:

Form Factor: ATX

Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5

PCIe: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 (@x16) / 2x PCIe 4.0 x16 (@x4)

Storage: 1x M.2 22110 (PCIe 5.0 x4) / 3x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7 1 & Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet

Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High-Definition Audio CODEC ALC4080

Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x Type-C) / 11x USB 10Gbps ports (10 x Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C)

Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports USB Type-C) up to 30W PD Fast-charge / 2x USB 5Gbps header (supports 4 USB 5Gbps ports) / 3x USB 2.0 headers (support 6 USB 2.0 ports)

Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x Aura RGB header

Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 5x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers

Moving forward, the TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi, provides AI Overclocking, a high-speed front panel USB Type-C port, and ASUS Wi-Fi Q-Antenna.

See below the TUF GAMING Z790-PRO WIFI specs:

Form Factor: ATX

Memory: 4x DIMM, Max. 192GB, DDR5

PCIe: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot / 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (@x4) / 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 slot / 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 slot (@x1) / 1x PCIe 3.0 x1 slot

Storage: 2x M.2 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) / 1x M.2 x 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

Networking: 1x Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet Wi-Fi 6E

Rear I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C) / 3x USB 10Gbps ports (2 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C) / 4x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)

Front I/O: 1x USB 20Gbps connector (supports 1 x USB Type-C with up to 30W PD Fast-charge) / 1x USB 5Gbps header supports 2 additional USB 5Gbps ports / 2x USB 2.0 headers support 4 additional USB 2.0 ports

Aura: 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers / 1x AURA RGB header

Cooling: 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header / 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header / 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header / 4x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers

The company also launched the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition, featuring a unique design inspired by Asuka’s EVA-02 from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

See below the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition specs: