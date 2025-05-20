ASUS Launches New ROG Zephyrus Laptops

ASUS has lifted the lid on its latest ROG Zephyrus laptops at Computex 2025, unveiling redesigned G14 and G16 models that blend performance with portability.

Aimed squarely at gamers and content creators, the refreshed lineup packs serious hardware into slim and stylish chassis.

The standout is the new Zephyrus G14, featuring a 14-inch 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a 87% screen-to-body ratio.

Housed in a CNC-milled aluminum body, the G14 remains compact but doesn’t skimp on power. It’s configurable with AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. RAM maxes out at 64GB, with storage options up to 2TB.

Its larger sibling, the Zephyrus G16, steps up with a 240Hz display and Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics. It features a similar unibody design and includes a six-speaker setup for improved audio immersion.

Both laptops are set to hit shelves globally from June 25, with the G14 starting at around A$2,750 and the G16 from approximately A$3,300. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

ASUS also revealed updates to its ROG Strix G16 and G18 lines. These gaming-focused machines offer either AMD or Intel CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 5060 graphics. The G16 starts from around A$2,200 and the G18 from A$2,500.

With Computex 2025 underway in Taipei, ASUS is clearly pushing to remain competitive in the high-performance laptop space, catering to both hardcore gamers and creators looking for mobile power.

