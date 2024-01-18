ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Just in time for summer, ASUS introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X, which is a compact device that provides thermoelectric cooling and console-like buttons to elevate gaming experiences, while being 29% smaller and 10% lighter than previous models.

The new cooling accessory was designed for the ROG Phone 8 series, including the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The AeroActive Cooler X is said to offer roughly a 36°C decrease in the surface temperature of the back cover to guarantee continuous performance even throughout extreme gaming sessions.

The new accessory is powered by a thermoelectric cooling chip and has dual console-like buttons. Additionally, the fan speed has gone up by 10%, leading to a 20% improvement in cooling efficiency.

Asus ROG 2 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

According to ASUS, the AeroActive Cooler X has enhanced advancements in contrast to the last model, such as a 160% bigger thermoelectric cooling chip area. This innovation significantly boosts heat dissipation.

With regards to design, the features include ergonomic dual buttons, which gives users a console-like control experience. The buttons are said to be long-lasting and can last up to 200,000 clicks.

The AeroActive Cooler X measures at 82.19 x 96.76 x 41.17 mm and weighing 117.01g.

ASUS has not yet announced the pricing or availability for the cooler in Australia yet.

Carplay Channel News 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Middleton 728x90px Product ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Leaderboard 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Whatmough 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Leaderboard 728x901 1 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Leaderboard 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Previous Post

Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds

Samsung Resolves the 'Tale Of Two Chips' Saga In Galaxy S24 Models

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple May Launch Wireless Charging Pad Next Month
$100,000 Samsung 98″ QLED 8K TV Goes On Sale In OZ
Google Fitbit Takeover Delayed By ACCC