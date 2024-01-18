ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

Just in time for summer, ASUS introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X, which is a compact device that provides thermoelectric cooling and console-like buttons to elevate gaming experiences, while being 29% smaller and 10% lighter than previous models.

The new cooling accessory was designed for the ROG Phone 8 series, including the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The AeroActive Cooler X is said to offer roughly a 36°C decrease in the surface temperature of the back cover to guarantee continuous performance even throughout extreme gaming sessions.

The new accessory is powered by a thermoelectric cooling chip and has dual console-like buttons. Additionally, the fan speed has gone up by 10%, leading to a 20% improvement in cooling efficiency.

According to ASUS, the AeroActive Cooler X has enhanced advancements in contrast to the last model, such as a 160% bigger thermoelectric cooling chip area. This innovation significantly boosts heat dissipation.

With regards to design, the features include ergonomic dual buttons, which gives users a console-like control experience. The buttons are said to be long-lasting and can last up to 200,000 clicks.

The AeroActive Cooler X measures at 82.19 x 96.76 x 41.17 mm and weighing 117.01g.

ASUS has not yet announced the pricing or availability for the cooler in Australia yet.