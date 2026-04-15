ASUS Targets Creators With ProArt Wi-Fi 7 Router And Multi-Gig Switch

ASUS has expanded its ProArt lineup into networking, unveiling two new devices aimed at creative professionals: the ProArt Router PRT-BE5000 and ProArt Switch PQG-U1080.

The new devices mark ASUS’s push to deliver end-to-end studio infrastructure, adding connectivity to its existing range of creator-focused laptops, displays and components.

The headline product, the ProArt Router PRT-BE5000, brings dual-band Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 5000Mbps. It also supports Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and includes dual 2.5G WAN/LAN ports, offering flexible high-speed wired connectivity for studio environments.

A key differentiator is ASUS’s ‘Creator-First’ adaptive QoE technology, which prioritises bandwidth for creative workloads in real time. That means tasks like large file transfers, cloud collaboration and live streaming are given priority over other network traffic.

Design is also a focus. The router features a minimalist chassis with internal antennas, avoiding the typical “spider-like” aesthetic of consumer routers and making it more suitable for visible studio setups.

Complementing the router is the ProArt Switch PQG-U1080, designed to handle bandwidth-heavy wired environments. It includes eight 2.5G Ethernet ports and two 10G SFP+ ports, enabling fast connections for workstations, NAS systems and other high-performance devices.

Notably, the switch works with existing CAT5e cabling, reducing the need for infrastructure upgrades. It also supports flexible mounting options, including desktop, under-desk and magnetic installation.

Together, the router and switch form a unified networking solution aimed at creators working across multiple devices and platforms. ASUS says the pairing is designed to improve workflow efficiency, ensure stable connections and streamline collaboration in demanding studio environments.