ASUS Unveil 500Hz Gaming Monitor

ASUS are releasing a 500Hz gaming monitor designed for Esports and high-performance gaming. The new monitor, which will be the faster gaming monitor ever available for purchase, was revealed during Nvidia’s Computex 2022 keynote.

The new display, known as the ASUS ROG Swift, features a 24-inch, 1080p display making it perfect for competitive games, where resolution and a large picture are not ideal. The low resolution also results in better performance, and in games such as CS: GO, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege and Dota 2, frame rates and responsiveness are much more important than a high resolution.

These games also aren’t usually very demanding, meaning high performance computers are able to reach 500fps, and make the most of the display.

While perfect for Esports, the new monitor is unlikely to be popular with most gamers, many of which would prefer a sharper, high resolution image, a bigger display and likely won’t have the GPU to reach 500fps or will be playing games where that are too demanding to do so.

Alongside the unprecedented 500Hz refresh rate, the panel in the ASUS ROG Swift makes use of Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen tearing (which is unlikely with such a high refresh rate) as well as TN (Twisted Nematic) technology that ensures minimal latency.

Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer will also allow users to track the system latency of their computer, provided they are using a GeForce GPU and a Nvidia Reflex mouse.

Like much of what was announced at Computex 2022, pricing and availability of the new monitor is yet to be revealed.