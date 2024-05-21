ASUS Unveils First Copilot+ PC

A new rush of AI-enhanced PCs has emerged, and it includes models from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Microsoft, and Samsung.

ASUS is also jumping on the bandwagon having unveiled its new “ultra-thin” ASUS Vivobook S 15, which comes with Windows AI features like CoCreator, and Recall, as well as various ASUS-exclusive AI apps.

One of the new AI-powered features is the AiSense IR camera, which can reportedly track a user’s presence and adjust the display brightness.

If the user looks away, it will dim the display, and will brighten up again once the user looks back.

StoryCube is another AI-feature, and is an app that can automatically organise RAW photos and videos.

Copilot+ features were announced earlier this week, and along with these, this ASUS laptop also feature Windows Studio Effects, which is able to automate lighting adjustments and noise removal for video calls.

Additionally, the laptop supports Microsoft’s Live Captions, which are like subtitles, allowing the user to read words spoken during calls and meetings.

The Vivobook S 15 is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which comes with a built-in Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU).

ASUS claims this NPU can process 45 trillion operations per second.

The laptop will also ship with a 1TB PCle 4.0 SSD and up to 32GB 8448MHz LPDDR5X RAM.

It has a 15.6-inch OLED screen, complete with a 2,880 x 1,620 resolution, as well as an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is also equipped with a Harmon Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos, and ASUS claims the 70W battery can last up to 18 hours.

One of the biggest selling points is the think aluminium body, with a tapered design and thickness ranging between 0.53 and 0.63-inches. It also weighs 1.4kg, which is slightly lighter than a 15-inch Apple MacBook Air.

For port connections, there are two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, an HDMI port, an audio combo jack, and a MicroSD card clot.

The keyboard comes with customisable single-zone RGB lighting and a dedicated Copilot key for access to Copilot.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is not yet available but will reportedly cost U$1,300 (approx. A$1,948). ASUS will reveal the official launch date, as well as addition configurations, later this year.

Back in April, ASUS also announced its new Vivobook S series and Zenbook 14 OLED notebooks, complete with OLED displays and the latest AMD and Intel processors.

According to the official ASUS website, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (M3502, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series) can be purchased from Rosman Australia for A$1,538.90. However, currently users can only be notified about laptop stock arriving.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406) is currently not available for preorder. ChannelNews will keep you updated once this does become available.