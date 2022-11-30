Asus Unveils Lightest Business Laptop

Asus has revealed its flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9 with a weight of 0.88 kg, the lightest of its kind.

The 14.9 mm ultrathin laptop offers up to 16 hours of battery life and a storage of 512GB or 1TB.

Asus B9 1 Asus Unveils Lightest Business Laptop

It has a 65W AC adapter for power supply, 720p HD camera, and Dolby Atmos supported audio and noise-cancelling technology for uninterrupted Team meetings with the best video and audio quality.

It has a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.

expert B9 Asus Unveils Lightest Business Laptop

 

With a durable build, the model meets the industry-leading MIL-STD 810H US military standard. Its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor delivers ultra-fast performance.

The laptop’s fully recyclable packaging can transform into a laptop stand if necessary.

Its NFC4 login, face login, TPM 2.05 security, a Kensington lock slot, physical webcam shield and a fingerprint sensor all point to how serious Asus is about security.

Its full-sized keyboard is spill-resistant up to 330cc.

“As workplaces shift towards hybrid models across industries, executives and business owners can use these new models to work from anywhere, thanks to the ExpertBook B9’s long battery life and sleek design,” said Benjamin Yeh, President of Asus Computer International.

“It’s engineered with cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency and provide enterprise-grade security to keep confidential data safe.”

The ExpertBook B9 is reliable and sustainable and does not compromise on power, endurance, durability, and sustainability, which makes it perfect for on-the-go executives and professionals.

