ASUS Uses CES 2024 To Showcase New Foldable OLED Monitor

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, ASUS has revealed the new ZenScreen Fold, a 17.3-inch OLED monitor, which can fold into half that size.

Looking similar to the ZenBook Fold 17, launched in 2022, the difference is it’s slimmed down in thickness and now has a silver aluminium chassis.

When unfolded, it’s 0.38-inches thick, 0.76-inches when folded, and weighs 2.65 pounds (approx. 1.20KG).

The monitor can be propped up horizontally or vertically using the built in kickstand, and it connects via USB-C to a laptop, but also comes with a mini-HDMI port for a larger setup. There are two USB-C ports onboard, along with a tripod hole.

The OLED screen boasts a 2,560 x 1,920 resolution, and claims to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space, meeting the DisplayHDR True Black 500 spec.

Global pricing and availability is still to come.