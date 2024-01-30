ASUS Zenfone 11 Leaked By Google

The ASUS Zenfone 11 has been leaked by none other than Google itself, listed in the Google Play Console, the backend tool developers use to distribute apps.

The Google Play Console features a list of Android devices, and once in a while, a new piece of hardware seeps through.

There are rumours the device will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 1080p display, and 16GB RAM.

The chin bezel appears to be a little smaller and more proportionate compared with the Asus Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9.

Another notable rumour is the selfie camera, which appears to have been shifted from the corner, to the center of the display.

Although, this is an official Google listing, it’s important to take this information with a grain of salt, as leaks are not always accurate, and ASUS have yet to make any official announcements.

