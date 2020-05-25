SYDNEY: Enterprise software company Atlassian says it is looking to help continue the current era of working at home, following a shift to a post-Covid “new normal”.

Atlassian, which is led by billionaire co-CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, has directed its staff to work from home at least until the end of the year, and says some may choose to keep working remotely, according to an Australian report.

The company’s newly appointed chief people officer, Tami Rosen, told the Australian that Atlassian has been using a new survey platform to measure employee sentiment during Covid-19.

“Drawing on experiences I’ve been through – like 9/11, or the 2008 financial crash – communication is the first and most important thing.