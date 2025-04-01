Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket-Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Atonemo has announced the Streamplayer, a compact device designed to transform traditional speakers, amplifiers, and sound systems into wireless, multi-room audio setups.

With Google discontinuing Chromecast Audio in 2024, the Streamplayer aims to fill the gap for users seeking a simple and affordable way to make their existing hi-fi equipment “smart”.

Priced at $162.00 AUD, it supports streaming from services like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music via AirPlay 2 and Google Cast on both iOS and Android devices.

Screenshot 2025 04 01 at 10.04.05 AM Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

The device offers extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast, and Roon Ready, with support for high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It also integrates with smart home ecosystems through Google Home and Apple HomeKit.

Atonemo emphasises ease of use, providing an app for basic setup, speaker grouping, and equaliser adjustments while ensuring a seamless listening experience.

The Streamplayer is set to launch this spring, with pre-registration available on Atonemo’s website.

Westan 728x90px Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
denon perl white 728x90 1 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
728x90 we see oled CN Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Haier 728x90 1 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Litheaudio 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
hitachi banner 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative
Previous Post

Is Corning’s New Gorilla Glass Ceramic the Future of Mobile Protection?

Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long-Rumoured OLED Display

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

EV Manufacturer Polestar Set To Launch Its First Smartphone

ACCC Tells Fitbit To Fix Its Consumer Guarantee Rights

Is Apple Taking On Bose & Sennheiser With New High-End Headphones?