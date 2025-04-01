Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket-Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

Atonemo has announced the Streamplayer, a compact device designed to transform traditional speakers, amplifiers, and sound systems into wireless, multi-room audio setups.

With Google discontinuing Chromecast Audio in 2024, the Streamplayer aims to fill the gap for users seeking a simple and affordable way to make their existing hi-fi equipment “smart”.

Priced at $162.00 AUD, it supports streaming from services like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music via AirPlay 2 and Google Cast on both iOS and Android devices.

The device offers extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast, and Roon Ready, with support for high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It also integrates with smart home ecosystems through Google Home and Apple HomeKit.

Atonemo emphasises ease of use, providing an app for basic setup, speaker grouping, and equaliser adjustments while ensuring a seamless listening experience.

The Streamplayer is set to launch this spring, with pre-registration available on Atonemo’s website.