Audeze New Gaming Headset Debuts Next Year

Audeze has announced Maxwell, their new wireless PC and console gaming headset featuring ultra-low latency and 80+ hours of battery life.

Maxwell will be available in two versions, an Xbox & PC version licensed by Microsoft that includes an auto-activating Dolby Atmos license, and a Playstation & PC version that supports Tempest 3D Audio.

The technology provides ultra-low-latency, high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz when connected to the included USB dongle.

Low-latency wireless range and stability are improved up to 3X from the award-winning Audeze Penrose headset.

The model’s latest 90mm planar magnetic drivers offers more surface area to offer studio-quality sound.

Maxwell features many wired and wireless connection options including the latest Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio technology, supporting the LC3 and LC3plus codecs.

It also supports classic Bluetooth codecs like SBC, AAC and LDAC for high-quality portable audio and lossless high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz over wired USB.

Audeze brings its proprietary lag-free A.I. powered noise filtration to Maxwell for crystal-clear communication in any environment. The hardware based A.I. system automatically eliminates background noise at the touch of a button, with no additional software or setup required.

Five built-in microphones and a Shure detachable boom mic will ensure clarity of calls.

The headset’s chassis, featuring a spring-steel headband with an adjustable suspension strap is built for greater comfort over long gaming sessions.

The earcups feature a reinforced dual-chamber design for class-leading passive noise isolation.

Maxwell for Playstation will retail for US$299 and Maxwell for Xbox will retail for US$329.

Their launch date in Australia has not been announced yet.