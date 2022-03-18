Audi with HTC Vive

Audi Introduce VR Experience To Their In-Car Entertainment

Introducing Audi’s holoride feature, an in-car virtual reality system designed for gaming, movies and much more.

2022 has seen the development of infotainment systems reach more complex and interactive heights than ever before, as car manufacturers look to give their customers the cutting edge in backseat fun.

Audi’s latest development, the holoride feature, will allow users to use their HTC Vive Flow VR headset (as well as any other headsets that are announced to be compatible) to watch movies and play games from the comfort of the passenger seats.

All Audi models equipped with MIB-3 will be eligible for the new service.

Making the new technology even more impressive is Audi’s claim that the holoride feature will accommodate for external forces and movement. “For example, if the car is taking a right turn, the spaceship in the imaginary world will also fly to the right. If the car accelerates, the spaceship speeds up too.”

Credit: Audi

While Aussie Audi owners will have to wait for the new technology, as the feature is only initially being launched in the US, the UK and Germany, Audi have announced plans that it will expand the technology to the rest of Europe in 2023 and Asian markets in the future, which will likely include us.

The new technology was first teased at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in 2019 as they showed off a collaborative Disney and Marvel VR experience.

2021 saw the German car manufacturer tour California to demonstrate the technology to major game studios.

The new technology will only be available for backseat passengers, however Audi would like to bring the technology to autonomous vehicles one day.

As the future looks to be heading in an autonomous direction, it makes sense that car makers want to improve their infotainment systems in creative and new ways.

For those not interested in the new technology, you need not worry, as it is not a requirement. However, while prices for the new upgrade are not yet available, its unlikely that it will be cheap. This alongside the cost of the HTC Vive Flow VR goggles at around $675 AUD make this upgrade rather expensive.

