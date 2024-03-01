Audio Pro’s New C20 Wireless Active Stereo Speaker

Swedish company Audio Pro has released its new C20 Wireless Active Stereo Speaker, which was first unveiled at CES 2024.

The device comes with the same design as other models, in an active stereo speaker designed to play music and boost TV audio.

It plays music in various ways, including streaming from smartphones or computers via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Audio Pro Multiroom, or Bluetooth.

Additionally, it supports TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect, and a dedicated line-in input is available for connecting sources such as CD players and cassette decks.

It comes with a built in moving magnet (MM) phono stage, which allows vinyl owners to be connected without needing a separate phone preamplifier.

For turntables that come with a built in phono stage, this speaker can handle them via the analog line-in connection.

The C20 can also support HDMI ARC connections to a TV, meaning the user can control it via the TV remote.

It’s housed in an acoustically tuned wooden cabinet, with Class D amplifiers that have a combined output of 190W. The C20 can also connect to an external subwoofer, adding bass.

Two C20s can be set up as a stereo pair using the Audio Pro app or Apple AirPlay 2. The device can also slot into a multiroom audio system using other Audio Pro speakers via Google Cast, AirPlay 2, or Audio Pro’s multiroom.

It’s even possible to re-stream music to other Audio Pro speakers, or broadcast a vinyl record from a connected turntable and hear it all over the house.

The Audio Pro C20 is available in soft satin white, stylish grey or classic black colours, with a removeable speaker grille, made from woven fabric, held in by magnets.

It was said the device would be available from February, however, when trying to purchase it on the official website, it appears it may still be coming.

It’s retailing for U$550 / £450 / €550. This is approximately A$820.

