Augment Your Home Cinema With The Samsung 98-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV

If a cinematic experience in your home is what you are after, the latest, premium Samsung offering of the 98-inch QLED 4K TV (Q80C) might be a welcome addition to your media room.

The TV offers direct full array and Samsung Quantum Dot ensuring the detail of the screen is picture perfect and “larger-than-life audio” with Dolby Atmos sound.

Additionally, Samsung’s Motion Rate 200 improves any potential blur, so the consumer experience remains one filled with real-looking, pure movement without distortion.

According to Samsung, their “deep learning picture enhancement algorithm” will also ensure the ability to upscale content to 4K resolution.

The most recent addition to the award-winning 2023 TV line-up is compatible with 98” wall-mount, a near-bezeless finish to deliver a deep edge-to-edge picture, and is priced to be one of the brand’s less expensive option while delivering on Samsung’s to have a price for every buyer.

Of course, the buyer will need roughly A$11,649 (the recommended retail price) to purchase the TV.

According to the latest Kantar Worldpanel report, the findings indicated that the ability to access streaming apps and a larger screen size are two of the most critical motivations for Australians looking to trade-in their Samsung TV in 2023 for a better model.

Apps wise, Samsung features TV Plus service with 91+ channels and thousands of on-demand, subscription-free shows.

In addition, gamers will not be left out with having using the Samsung Ultra-wide Game View, which is said to offer a flexible aspect ratio from 16:9 to 32:9. Combined with game bar, gamers have full command of their experience and are able to seamlessly check variable refresh rates at speed.

“We’ve worked hard to not only pack our premium AV technologies into a 98-inch form factor but to bring the best of Samsung’s entertainment ecosystem including Gaming Hub[2], Smart Hub, and Samsung TV Plus to the QLED Q80C TV as standard. Our aim is to deliver the type of no-compromise big screen home cinema experiences that Australians desire while continually working to make them more accessible to more Australians to enjoy,” says Jeremy Senior, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

The QLED 4K TV (Q80C) is available for purchase at authorised resellers, Bing Lee, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, and Samsung’s Online Store.