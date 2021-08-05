Aussie Android Users Get Digital Vaccine Certificates

Aussies with Android smartphones will now be able to easily pull up digital vaccination certificates.

Working with Services Australia, Google has implemented the COVID Card – first launched in the US last month – for Australian users, accessible via the Express Plus Medicare app or the Medicare portal on the MyGov website.

The COVID Card feature gives Android users a convenient way to prove their vaccination status, according to Samantha Yorke, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google Australia.

AU Covid 1x Aussie Android Users Get Digital Vaccine Certificates

“For added convenience, you can access your vaccine information even when you’re offline, which means you do not need mobile or wi-fi connection.

“If you have the Google Pay app on your Android phone, you can also access the certificate from the same place where you access your other cards and other passes,” she said.

For added security, the certificates will be stored locally on users’ phones rather than on Google servers, and will require signing in via PIN, password, or biometric method to view.

