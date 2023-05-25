Aussie BMW Owners Can Use Samsung Phones As Car Keys

Samsung Australia has today launched Digital Key, a feature that allows Galaxy smartphone to be used as hands-free smart keys for their owners’ cars..

The function will be available on Samsung Wallet in Australia from today, first launching with compatible BMW vehicles.

It allows users to lock and unlock their car doors, start their engines and share their Digital Keys with multiple drivers via their smartphones.

Digital Key will run on the latest Android 13 OS or higher software with the following Galaxy devices:

· Galaxy S20 series: all models apart from S20FE

· Note 20 Series: Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

· Galaxy S21 series : S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE

· Galaxy S22 series : S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

· Galaxy S23 series: S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

· Galaxy Z-Flip: Z-Flip 5G, Z-Flip3, Z-Flip4,

· Galaxy Z-Fold: Z-Fold2, Z-Fold3, Z-Fold4

“The Samsung Wallet Digital Key solution helps simplify the everyday experience for our customers and provides them with convenience and peace of mind through a central and secure hub within their smartphones,” said Garry McGregor, Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Our launch partnership with BMW allows Australians to use their Galaxy devices to seamlessly unlock car doors, start their engines and even share their Digital Keys, thereby offering our customers greater flexibility and convenience. We look forward to working with more car manufacturers in the future and onboarding them onto Samsung Wallet Digital Key.”

 

