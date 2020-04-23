MELBOURNE: Morwell, Victoria-based Aussie Broadband has begun work on a 20km fibre loop around Melbourne’s CBD and Port Melbourne – and says it plans future links of this sort across Australia. Work on the Melbourne installation has already begun and is scheduled for completion by the end of July.

“The purpose of this project is to transition our connectivity to NBN points-of-interconnect onto our own fibre network,” said MD Phillip Britt. “This will provide additional benefits such as faster capacity upgrades, improved redundancy, and the opportunity to develop new products.”

The locally-manufactured 720-core fibre cable will provide fully diverse paths to the Exhibition and Port Melbourne NBN points of interconnect.