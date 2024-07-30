Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has announced a partnership with Shopify, a commerce platform that allows retailers of any size the opportunity to sell online, in-store, wholesale or through social-commerce.

Shopify’s latest partnership with ARA is focused on delivering commerce trends and insights to Australian retailers.

Shopify is reported to power more than 25 per cent of online commerce in Australia. Recently, the Canadian headquartered company passed the $1 trillion (A$1.53 trillion) in lifetime gross merchandise value (GMV).

The platform is reported to power several businesses, with customers including JB Hi-Fi, LSKD, Toys R Us and July.

roberto cortese 9tYbOIpVcn4 unsplash scaled Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Shopify (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)

Managing Director of Shopify APAC and Japan, Shaun Broughton, says the platform’s scale in Australia gives it a significant insights into the country’s retail landscape to help businesses.

“Shopify brings every aspect of commerce together under one roof. This unified approach helps retailers consolidate their data in one place, from operations to sales management, and managing payments in digital and physical locations.

“By partnering with the ARA, Shopify will share local retail insights to help Australian businesses make data-driven decisions.

“There couldn’t be a better time for businesses to embrace data and insights to power advanced conversion, customisation and automation.”

The first initiative between Shopify and the ARA is the Australian Retail Report 2024, conducted with industry research firm YouGov.

Surveying 1000 Australian consumers and more than 200 senior business leaders, the report reveals how retailers can invest in today’s economy.

The report finds that the majority (99 per cent) of retailers are investing in customer experience over the next 12 months. It also examines new consumer spending habits influenced by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re seeing a change in spending habits from shoppers, which means this is the time for retailers to stand out when it comes to their customer experience offering. Through this research with Shopify, the ARA is ensuring retailers have the information they need to make decisions that are right for their businesses,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

In May, the ARA and the National Retail Association (NRA), two peak retail bodies in the country, announced plans for a proposed merger. Once approved by their respective members, it will create a single unified body representing the A$420 billion sector.

240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Whatmough 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Haier 728x90 1 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
hitachi banner 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
728x90 Iconic Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Middleton 728x90px Product Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Litheaudio 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
728X90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
QUEEN 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Australian Retailers Association Partners With Shopify
Previous Post

Netgear Announces Major Management Restructure Ahead Of Latest Financials

Rollout Begins On Cross-Device Services For Android

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Premium TWS Sports Klipsch Earphones Coming To Oz
Budget Chinese Phone Brand ‘UMIDIGI’ Heads Down Under
Foxtel Now A Technology Company that Delivers Content