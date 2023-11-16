Baldur’s Gate 3 Arriving On Xbox Next Month

It’s been confirmed by Larian Studios that ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ will be released on Xbox in December. So far, there is no specific release date.

“Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.”

“We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

This video game award show happens every year in December, and is full of announcements and awards. “Baldur’s Gate 3’ is nominated in nine categories this year, including ‘Game of the Year,’ and ‘Best RPG.’

The official December release date will be announced here.

The game launched for PC in August, and for PS5 in September. Xbox Series X and S didn’t receive versions.

Larian revealed it was struggling to get the game to run well in co-op on Series S specifically. Microsoft gave permission for the game to be launched without co-op support, but Larian stated it found ways to decrease the RAM and VRAM loads.

Microsoft and Larian have previously said they aim to release the game prior to the end of the year. The official announcement means they’ve met the goal.

Currently, ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is available for PC and PS5. Xbox Series X and Series S will see it available sometime in December. The Game Awards will take place on December 7th, where the specific release date will be revealed.

