Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers

Bang & Olufsen is letting customers design their own speakers in collaboration with one of the company’s artisans.

The new “Atelier” program enables customers to design speakers that are a reflection of them.

“A customer who commissions custom or bespoke Bang & Olufsen product creates not just a set of speakers, but an extension of their personality and style,” says Bang & Olufsen’s CEO Kristian Teär in an interview with ecoustics.com.

“We aim to create an experience and a product that resonates with them, building a lasting relationship between Bang & Olufsen and the customer.”

To get the ball rolling, Bang & Olufsen has published an Atelier catalogue comprising 500,000 combinations of colours, materials and finished.

They can be combined to create a one-of-a-kind Bang & Olufsen product.

You use an online “Digital Composer” to design your speakers over the web.

BO artisan Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers
A B&O artisan works on bespoke speaker design. Picture: Bang & Olufsen

There are three levels of customisation, which define your level of personalisation.

“Atelier Bespoke” lets you collaborate directly with an Atelier artisan.  “Customers can create custom products incorporating materials or specific colors for a one-off creation,” B&O says.

The “Atelier Catalogue” level lets customers choose from more than 500,000 combinations of fabric, wood, and aluminum finishes to produce their products.

You could instead opt for “Atelier Editions” which comprises limited editions of products in the portfolio.

Bang & Olufsen has announced a Beosound 2 Gradient Collection of wireless pwereed speakers as an example of what the Atelier program can produce.

They will be available from March on Bang & Olufsen’s website for US$5700 per speaker.

