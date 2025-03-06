Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Bang & Olufsen has partnered with luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent to relaunch its legendary Beogram 4000c turntable, originally released in 1972.

This limited edition, priced at €30,000 (A$48,000), features just ten restored units.

The turntables are not newly manufactured but are original units from the ’70s that have been restored by Bang & Olufsen’s team of engineers and craftspeople in Denmark. Each component has been disassembled, cleaned, and refurbished.

Under the creative direction of fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, each turntable is encased in handcrafted ziricote wood with aluminum details and is individually numbered with an etched logo.

%name Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable

While maintaining its classic tangential tracking tonearm and the ability to play records at both 33⅓ and 45 rpm, the restored Beogram 4000c has been updated with a new cartridge and preamplifier.

The Beogram 4000c Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition can be purchased at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles, as well as online through Saint Laurent’s official website.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Westan 728x90px Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
hitachi banner 728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
728 x 90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
denon perl white 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
728x90 we see oled CN Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Haier 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Litheaudio 728x90 Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Previous Post

MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts

Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Super Mario Movie To Be Released By Nintendo In 2026

Bose Introduces New SoundLink Max Portable Speaker

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Looking To Take On Netflix In OZ