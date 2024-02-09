Bard Becomes Gemini, Rolls Out Google One AI Premium Plan 

Google’s Bard chatbot has been renamed Gemini, with the company rolling out Gemini Advanced and a new phone app on Android.

US customers can subscribe for $19.99 a month to access Gemini Advanced, which includes a more powerful Ultra 1.0 AI model, and will receive two terabytes of cloud storage that typically cost $9.99 monthly.

They will soon gain access to Gemini in Gmail and Google’s productivity suite.

This bundle is known as the Google One AI Premium plan.

Both subscriptions cost $20 a month in the United States.

Gemini Advanced is available in English in 150 countries.

The Gemini app can be downloaded on Android or accessed through Google Assistant. Access to Gemini from the Google app will be rolled out for IOS users in the coming weeks.

