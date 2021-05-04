Bargain Phone And Wearables At Aldi Tomorrow

A Nokia smartphone will be on sale for under $150 at Aldi tomorrow, alongside true wireless earbuds and a smartwatch.

The unlocked Nokia 2.3 phone – on sale for $129 – features a 6.2” HD+ display, as well as AI-assisted dual rear camera, biometric facial recognition, and the Android One operating system.

Also on offer will be a pair of true wireless earbuds. Available in pink, white, or black, the buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility out to 10 metres, Google Assistant and Siri voice support, smart touch control, and up to six hours of battery life. They will retail for $69.99.

Accompanying the buds and phone, a smartwatch with interchangeable straps will be on the shelves for $49.99. Sold in assorted colours, the watch will feature activity tracking and recording, blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, call and message notifications, and IP67 water resistance.

A retro turntable ($79.99) and assorted records ($14.99 each) will also be on sale as part of Aldi’s Special Buys tomorrow, Wednesday May 5.