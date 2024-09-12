Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A wee little MagSafe Charger isn’t what you’d describe as a hero product among all of Apple’s shiny new baubles – phones, watches, buds that double as hearing aids – but this newly released gadget is attracting the attention of many, particularly due to the claimed charging speeds.

The charger’s magnet alignment only works with iPhone 12 to iPhone 16.

However, the MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi2 and Qi charging, so you can wirelessly charge iPhone 8 to iPhone 11, and AirPods with a wireless charging case.

Screen Shot 2024 09 11 at 1.28.41 pm Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger with up to 25W charging power.

 

Apple says the 25W of charging power means you can juice an iPhone 16 and 16 Pro up to 50% in 30 minutes.

However, to achieve this, you need to pair with the 30W USB‑C Power Adapter, which is sold separately.

For iPhones 12 or later there are 15W of power with the new MagSafe, when paired with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter, also sold separately.

Older phones charged via wireless have up to 7.5W of power, when paired with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter.

The charger is available in one-metre and two-metre lengths.

Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
QUEEN 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Middleton 728x90px Product Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Litheaudio 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Whatmough 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Haier 728x90 1 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
728x90 Iconic Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
hitachi banner 728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
728X90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
728x90 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger
Previous Post

Belkin Re-Introduces InvisiGlass Screen Protection For iPhone 16 Range

Review: The Motorola Moto G85 5G offers top-end features at an entry-level price

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

House Of Marley Launches Eco-Friendly Earbuds
LG Smart TV Owners Earn MasterClass Boost
REVIEW: Fitbit Inspire HR - Sleek & Simple