Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger

A wee little MagSafe Charger isn’t what you’d describe as a hero product among all of Apple’s shiny new baubles – phones, watches, buds that double as hearing aids – but this newly released gadget is attracting the attention of many, particularly due to the claimed charging speeds.

The charger’s magnet alignment only works with iPhone 12 to iPhone 16.

However, the MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi2 and Qi charging, so you can wirelessly charge iPhone 8 to iPhone 11, and AirPods with a wireless charging case.