Battery At 50% After 30 Minutes With New MagSafe Charger

A wee little MagSafe Charger isn’t what you’d describe as a hero product among all of Apple’s shiny new baubles – phones, watches, buds that double as hearing aids – but this newly released gadget is attracting the attention of many, particularly due to the claimed charging speeds.
The charger’s magnet alignment only works with iPhone 12 to iPhone 16.
However, the MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi2 and Qi charging, so you can wirelessly charge iPhone 8 to iPhone 11, and AirPods with a wireless charging case.
Apple says the 25W of charging power means you can juice an iPhone 16 and 16 Pro up to 50% in 30 minutes.
However, to achieve this, you need to pair with the 30W USB‑C Power Adapter, which is sold separately.
For iPhones 12 or later there are 15W of power with the new MagSafe, when paired with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter, also sold separately.
Older phones charged via wireless have up to 7.5W of power, when paired with the 20W USB‑C Power Adapter.
The charger is available in one-metre and two-metre lengths.