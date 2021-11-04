Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

What is the best value for money TV in Australia, according to comparison website, Canstar Blue it’s the Aldi sold Bauhn TV that comes out on top?

The Tempo distributed brand sits alongside the Samsung and Sony brands who won awards in the top end premium TV market.

At Aldi, a Bauhn 65″ TV complete with Android TV and 4K Display is selling for $799, that’s if it’s not been snapped up with consumers often queuing to get their hands on the popular TV when they are ranged in the popular Aldi specials section.Bauhn Aldi TV Google Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award

Canstar Blue’s research has revealed that the most popular reason Australians purchased a new television in the last two years was wanting to upgrade to a Smart TV (28%), followed by replacing a broken predecessor (27%), and rounding out the top three was wanting to upgrade to a newer model (20%).

The comparison website has also found that Australians spend on average $984 on a television and watch approximately seventeen hours of television per week.

To view customer satisfaction research and ratings for over 1,800 brands across more than three hundred consumer products and services, visit Canstar Blue’s website.

Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
TCL20 728x90 1 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
Leaderboard 728x90 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
728x90 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Bauhn TV Sold In Aldi Wins Major Consumer Award
Previous Post

Samsung And Sony Win TV Satisfaction Award

Breville's Food Cycler Wins Choice 'Shonky Award'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

E-Health Company Develops Medical Smartphone Case
in 'News'
Samsung Brings 'Sunrise Gold' Galaxy S9/S9+ To Oz
in 'News'
Google Home With Touchscreen Tipped To Be In The Works
in 'Sound'