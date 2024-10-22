Beatbot Enters Oz Market With Cordless Pool Cleaners

by Peter Holmes
X

Summer looms and for those with a pool, the task of cleaning it comes to the fore.

Beatbot has launched in Australia with its new AquaSense and AquaSense Pro pool cleaning robots, and the company is positioning the latter as the world’s “first innovative 5-in-1 pool cleaning solution, which cleans the pool surface and clarifies the water”.

Beatbot’s standard robotic pool cleaner has a 15-sensor system, a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and a brushless main-pump motor with 5500 GPH suction. The company says it features “intelligent path optimisation”.

It covers up to 2,260 square feet and has auto return and waterline parking. 

Meanwhile, the AquaSense Pro’s 5-in1 system is powered by NonaDrive’s nine motors. It cleans the pool’s surface, waterline, walls and  floor, and clarifies water. 

Screen Shot 2024 10 22 at 9.10.34 am Beatbot Enters Oz Market With Cordless Pool Cleaners
AquaSense Pro by Beatbot.

“Our AquaSense Pro robot offers a leap in intelligent, autonomous pool care, taking away the headaches of tangled power cords, inefficient cleaning paths, and incomplete coverage,” said Siler Wang, CEO and founder of Beatbot.

“AquaSense Pro is here to make pool ownership effortless for Australians.”

AquaSense Pro has a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 20 smart sensors to ensure the cleaning path covers all areas.

“The robot uses AI to analyse its environment, avoid obstacles and cover every inch of the pool,” Beatbot says.

Screen Shot 2024 10 22 at 8.55.45 am Beatbot Enters Oz Market With Cordless Pool Cleaners
AquaSense Pro by Beatbot.

It can adapt the dosage of cleaning agents based on pool size.

With 2×2 independent roller brushes and a brushless main pump motor providing up to 5500 GPH suction, the manufacturer says AquaSense Pro “excels in cleaning pool walls and stubborn debris. Its cordless, submarine-inspired propulsion system enhances manoeuvrability, while its 10400mAh battery provides up to nine-and-a-half hours of surface cleaning and five  hours for the floor”.

Pre-orders are now open for both robot pool cleaners. 

The AquaSense has a RRP of $2,199 and the AquaSense Pro $3,499, via the Beatbot website.

