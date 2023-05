Beats have already announced the Studio Buds Plus earbuds, but now it has unofficially revealed a new set of Studio Pro noise-cancelling headphones. These were spotted in the release candidate build of iOS 16.5.

It is expected users will receive more powerful noise cancellation and an improved transparency mode. The $499.95 Studio 3 headphones from Apple don’t offer any passthrough/transparency mode. Features like personalised spatial audio is also expected.