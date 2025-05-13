Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer-Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Beko has introduced the BDFB1650ADX, a full-size freestanding dishwasher designed in direct response to Australian consumer feedback.

Featuring a 16-place setting capacity and finished in premium dark stainless steel, the new model reflects preferences gathered from nearly 7,000 Beko product reviews.

The BDFB1650ADX combines high-demand features such as AutoDose, which automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent for up to a month, and SelfDry, a smart drying system that opens the door automatically at the end of the cycle to improve energy efficiency and drying results.

It also includes the Hygiene Intense setting, using steam and high heat to eliminate 99.999% of bacteria and viruses, ideal for families with young children.

BDFB1650ADX 7625999077 MDM2 LOW 10 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish

Designed with modern kitchens in mind, the dishwasher’s dark stainless steel finish is both contemporary and fingerprint-resistant, making it a stylish fit for Australian homes.

Wi-Fi connectivity through Beko’s HomeWhiz app allows users to monitor and control the appliance remotely, check detergent levels, and download custom wash programs.

“The BDFB1650ADX reflects exactly what Australian households told us they want: flexibility, hygiene, smart technology, and a premium finish,” said Murat Dora, Head of Product at Beko ANZ.

The new model is available now through major retailers across Australia.

728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Westan 728x90px Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
hitachi banner 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Marshall 728x90 1 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Litheaudio 728x90 Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Previous Post

Samsung Bets on 'Thinovation' with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Acer Best PC Company In The World For "Innovation" Claims Microsoft

LG Super UHD Vid Hits 200 Million Views

Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera