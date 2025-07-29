Beko Relaunches Small Appliance Range in Australia with Coffee Machines and Air Fryers

Home appliance brand Beko is re-entering the Australian small domestic appliance (SDA) market this August, headlined by a new range of coffee machines and air fryers.

After a brief hiatus from the category locally, Beko is making a bold return, bringing its European pedigree to Australian kitchens with products tailored for modern living.

Leading the lineup is Beko’s CaffeExperto series – a new lineup of both fully automatic and manual coffee machines.

At the premium end, the CaffeExperto with Milk Frother, Cup & WiFi offers 18 programmable brews, smart app control and profile memory.

For more traditional coffee lovers, manual models feature 20-bar pressure systems, pod compatibility and BrewSense pressure-sensing technology for barista-quality shots.

Beko’s new air fryers aim to simplify healthy home cooking. The Cook Fit XL offers a generous 7.6L capacity with smart presets and a glass viewing window, while the Cook Fit 3-in-1 features dual-drawer flexibility and Smart Finish technology – allowing different dishes to finish cooking at the same time.

The new SDA range will be available nationally via Amazon, with retail ranging available on request.

Beko is encouraging interested retailers to contact their territory managers for tailored stocking options.

“We’re energised to reintroduce Beko SDA to Australia with a fresh, focused approach,” says Eddie Gaymer, National Sales Manager, Beko ANZ. “From quality coffee to effortless air frying, this range has been built to perform beautifully in any kitchen.”