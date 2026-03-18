Beko Turns Up the Heat on Smarter Air Frying

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Beko is continuing its push into small kitchen appliances with the 9.5L Dual Air Fryer, a model designed to bring flexibility, scale and smarter cooking into everyday homes.

At its core is a dual-basket design, allowing users to cook two different dishes at once. With Beko’s Smart Finish feature, both baskets can be timed to complete simultaneously – removing the usual guesswork and making it easier to serve complete meals in one go. It’s a practical solution for busy households, whether preparing weeknight dinners or entertaining guests.

The generous 9.5-litre capacity positions the product as a strong option for families, offering enough space to handle larger portions without sacrificing performance. A user-friendly digital display keeps controls simple, allowing quick adjustments to temperature and cooking time, while the Keep Warm function ensures food stays ready to serve without overcooking – ideal for more relaxed, social dining.

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Beko has also focused on everyday usability, with removable baskets for easier handling and cleaning, reinforcing the shift towards appliances that prioritise convenience as much as performance.

For those with smaller kitchens or simpler needs, the range also includes the 7.6L Air Fryer (pictured above). While more compact, it retains the same intuitive digital controls and adds a glass viewing window, allowing users to monitor cooking progress without releasing heat. Dishwasher-safe components further streamline clean-up, making it a practical option for daily use.

Together, the models reflect Beko’s broader strategy – delivering accessible, feature-rich appliances that bring smarter cooking and larger capacity into the fast-growing air fryer category.

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