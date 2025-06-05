Belkin Enters Gaming Market with Accessory Line for Nintendo Switch 2

Consumer electronics brand Belkin has officially entered the gaming space with a range of accessories tailored for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

The launch marks the company’s first gaming-specific product range, drawing on over 40 years of expertise in device power, connectivity and protection.

Part of Belkin’s innovation-focused Future Ventures division, the new range includes a mix of portable charging products, screen protection, travel cases and power accessories.

“Gaming is a natural extension of the Belkin brand,” said Steve Malony, CEO of Belkin. “With our legacy of creating products that empower people to ‘be ready for today,’ we’re excited to bring Belkin’s trusted accessories into the world of gaming.”

The full product lineup is now available in Australia and New Zealand via Belkin’s website.

Product Lineup

Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2

A dual-purpose accessory that combines device protection with integrated charging. The case includes a built-in 10,000mAh battery with 20W output, designed to keep the Switch 2 powered during travel. The case is made from premium materials and available in Charcoal, Sand and Green.

Price: $99.95 AUD / $109.05 NZD

Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2

This protective travel case offers a minimalist, durable design for carrying the Switch 2. It provides protection against scratches and daily wear, and is available in matching Charcoal, Sand and Green colourways.

Price: $39.95 AUD / $49.95 NZD

TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

A screen protector engineered to reduce glare while maintaining clarity and touchscreen responsiveness. Built to withstand scratches and smudges, it includes an applicator for bubble-free installation.

Price: $29.95 AUD / $34.95 NZD

TemperedGlass Blue Light Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

Designed for extended gaming sessions, this screen protector reduces blue light exposure to minimise eye strain. It maintains clarity and includes an easy-align applicator for installation.

Price: $29.95 AUD / $34.95 NZD

USB-C Cable

A high-speed USB-C cable compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 and other USB-C devices. Full specifications and availability details are expected shortly.

Power Bank 20K 30W

A portable power bank offering 20,000mAh capacity and 30W output for charging the Switch 2 and other devices while on the go. Pricing and availability will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

65W Wall Charger

Compact wall charger capable of delivering fast charging up to 65W, suitable for the Switch 2 and a range of USB-C powered devices. Release details to follow.

The launch of this accessory line positions Belkin as a new player in the gaming hardware space.