Belkin Introduces New iPhone 15 Screen Protectors & Accessories

Following Apple’s recent iPhone 15 launch event, Belkin has announced a new lineup of screen protectors and accessories to compliment the smartphones.

From power banks to wireless chargers, screen protectors and wall chargers; Belkin has everything a new iPhone 15 user will need to boost the experience of their new smartphone.

See below the products available:

UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector – Belkin’s most durable glass to-date.

The protector provides protection for the toughest smartphone glass and was engineered for ultra impact protection up to 2.7x stronger than standard tempered glass protectors.

Pricing is as follows: UltraGlass 2, retailing for $49.95 and Tempered Glass, retailing for $29.95 on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge Pro3-in-1 Wireless Charger w/ Official MagSafe Charging 15W

A powerful charging stand featuring the latest magnetic fast charging module for iPhone 15, and Apple Watch Series 8. It also has official MagSafe charging up to 15W and retails for $229.95 on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Stand with MagSafe – One of Belkin’s best sellers.

An iPhone and a pair of AirPods can be charged simultaneously via this 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging stand. It’s been optimised for speed and magnetic connection and retails for $149.95 on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank 5K + Stand – One of Belkin’s staff favourites.

A power bank delivering 7.5W of wireless charging power to a device, without need for cables or connecting to a power source.

It has a fold out stand for convenience and a hands-free way of streaming or video calling while charging.

The new power bank will retail for $69.96 on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge Pro USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 60W

The new wall charger allows the safe charging of two devices simultaneously, whether it be iPhone, iPad, or other compatible devices and will retail for $59.95 AUD on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge USB-C Cable – One of Belkin’s best sellers.

These cables are available in 1m and 2m lengths, and can be used in a home, car, or office. They can withstand 25,000+ bends, and have been built to survive a long lifespan.

They will work with any standard USB-C port, are USB-IF certified for safe performance with devices and will be priced$19.95 on belkin.com/au.

BoostCharge Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable

These cables can withstand 30,000+ bends and are built to last, working with any standard USB-C port, and are USB-IF certified for safe performance with devices.

The new cable will retail for $24.95 on belkin.com/au.