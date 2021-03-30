Belkin Launches Apple MagSafe Range In Oz

Belkin’s range of MagSafe Apple chargers and car mount is now available in Australia.

The BOOST CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe each offer secure wireless charging capabilities up to 15W.

With spots for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the BOOST CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (above) can deliver 15W charging to iPhone in portrait or landscape mode, as well as 5W charging to AirPods. Its counterpart, the BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe, can charge iPhone and AirPods.

Also available is the MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO, which can secure an iPhone 12 model to a car vent in portrait or landscape for hands-free use, and also features what Belkin bills as intuitive cable management to keep your charging cable within reach.

The BOOST CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available for $219.95 from Apple Stores, Apple’s website, Belkin’s website, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman, while the MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO is available from Apple Stores and Apple online for $59.95. The BOOST CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand will be available for $149.95 from Apple Stores, Apple and Belkin’s websites, and other national retailers, over coming weeks.