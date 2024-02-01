Belkin Launches Hybrid Wall Charger & Power Bank With Travel Adapter Kit

Belkin has released its latest portable charging solution, the BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger and Power Bank 5K with Travel Adapter Kit, in Australia.

The company has integrated a wall charger with a power bank for a new all-in-one charger, for convenience and versatility.

Designed to keep devices charged with travelling, the new multi-functional device comes equipped with dual ports to simultaneously charge two devices.

The integrated PD3.0 Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology provides high-speed charging to all USB and PD enabled devices.

It includes a 25W USB-C PD3.0 PPS wall charger for fast charging, as well as a 20W power bank 5K.

The device has been made with a minimum of 75% post consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, and will ship in 100% plastic free packaging.

See below the complete list of features that come with the device:

Dual Ports (1x USB-C & 1x USB-A).

25W USB-C PD3.0 PPS Wall Charger

20W Power Bank 5K

Portable / Sleek Design

Includes 3.3ft / 1m USB-C to USB-C Cable & Interchangeable Regional Power Plugs (US / EU / UK / AU)

Built-in Overcharge Protection

2-Year Warranty

The BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger and Power Bank 5K with Travel Adapter Kit is currently available at JB Hi-Fi, Belkin.com/au, and other Aussie retailers for A$119.95.