Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Belkin has unveiled its latest kid-focused audio accessory, the SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones: Stitch Limited Edition, to mark the release of Disney’s new live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

Available now via Belkin’s website for A$59.95, the headphones blend safe audio features with a fun Stitch-themed design.

Aimed at children aged three and up, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 pairing, and parental peace of mind with an 85 dB volume limiter to protect young ears.

Designed in California, the limited edition headphones come in Stitch’s signature blue and include themed stickers for kids to personalise their gear.

MLZ f4gQ scaled Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids

With compatibility across most learning apps and devices, Belkin is clearly targeting both entertainment and educational use.

The headphones support USB-C fast charging, delivering three hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

The SoundForm Mini has been built to resist spills and drops, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Sustainability also gets a nod, with the product made from recycled plastic and shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging.

Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Westan 728x90px Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
728X90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
728x90 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
channel news banner 728x90 Hitachi Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Marshall 728x90 1 Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids
Previous Post

Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30-Hour Battery Life

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 as Honor Debuts World’s Thinnest Model

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

As Amazon Echo Becomes New Voice Standard, Apple Moves To Screw Partners

Move Over Beauty Therapists L'Oreal Has New Tech For Makeup Lovers

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) to Feature Unique Wood Edition, Leak Reveals