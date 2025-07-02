Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids

Belkin has unveiled its latest kid-focused audio accessory, the SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones: Stitch Limited Edition, to mark the release of Disney’s new live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

Available now via Belkin’s website for A$59.95, the headphones blend safe audio features with a fun Stitch-themed design.

Aimed at children aged three and up, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 pairing, and parental peace of mind with an 85 dB volume limiter to protect young ears.

Designed in California, the limited edition headphones come in Stitch’s signature blue and include themed stickers for kids to personalise their gear.

With compatibility across most learning apps and devices, Belkin is clearly targeting both entertainment and educational use.

The headphones support USB-C fast charging, delivering three hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

The SoundForm Mini has been built to resist spills and drops, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Sustainability also gets a nod, with the product made from recycled plastic and shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging.