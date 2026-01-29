Belkin Launches New Content Creation Gear, Including Phone PowerGrip and First Wireless Microphones

Belkin has expanded into the content creation space with a new range of accessories aimed at creators on the move.

The new Stage PowerGrip and Stage Creator Kit are designed to help vloggers, bloggers, and TikTokers capture high-quality content while keeping their devices powered.

The Stage PowerGrip is a magnetic, portable camera grip that doubles as a power bank and phone stand.

Ergonomically designed, it attaches magnetically to iPhones and connects via Bluetooth, letting creators snap photos or record videos at the touch of a button.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 141801 Belkin Launches New Content Creation Gear, Including Phone PowerGrip and First Wireless Microphones

The grip houses a 9,300 mAh power bank, capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously with 7.5W magnetic wireless charging and USB-C ports. A retractable USB-C cable and LED battery display add to its convenience, while a quarter inch tripod mount lets it integrate seamlessly with Belkin’s Stage Creator Kit.

The Stage Creator Kit features a lightweight aluminium tripod, a magnetic phone mount and Belkin’s first-ever wireless microphones.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 141629 Belkin Launches New Content Creation Gear, Including Phone PowerGrip and First Wireless Microphones

The tripod adjusts from 0.44m to 1.7m and supports devices up to 2kg. The magnetic phone mount allows flexible, hands-free shooting from multiple angles.

The wireless microphones are clip-on, compact, and can record audio clearly from up to 100 metres.

Each microphone offers up to six hours of use, while the included charging case provides up to 36 hours of total battery life with an eight-minute quick charge. The microphones also feature USB-C connectivity for fast pairing and reliable recording.

Belkin’s new content creation range is now available online in Australia. The Stage PowerGrip retails for A$99.95, while the full Stage Creator Kit is priced at A$199.95.

