Belkin Re-Introduces InvisiGlass Screen Protection For iPhone 16 Range

Shortly after Apple announced its new iPhone 16 range this week, Belkin has confirmed the reintroduction of its InvisiGlass screen protection collection made with certified recycled glass.

The InvisiGlass screen protection collection is available across the entire range of new Apple devices including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Belkin says that the InvisiGlass is made with glass materials that are collected and recycled during the manufacturing process, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

They are thoroughly tested to ensure premium quality, durability, reliability and clarity.

Additionally, fortified with ion-exchange technology, InvisiGlass screen protectors are, based on Belkin’s internal tests, 62 per cent more durable than tempered glass screen protectors, without adding thickness or weight.

Belkin’s new ScreenForce InvisiGlass collection includes InvisiGlass and InvisiGlass Privacy.

InvisiGlass is an upgrade to the original InvisiGlass Ultra material introduced in 2017. The upgraded material is enhanced with recycled glass, without hampering touchscreen sensitivity.

InvisiGlass Privacy meanwhile has an added privacy filter to keep emails, webpages, texts and photos protected from prying eyes.

It is better suited as a screen protector for those working on sensitive documents, banking online, or simply browsing the web or social media without having the person sitting next to them watching their screen.

The Belkin InvisiGlass Screen Protectors come in 100 per cent recycled packaging and uses paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

To allow customers to easily fit the screen protector, the package contains a cleaning cloth, dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray to facilitate alignment and application.

The InvisiGlass is priced at A$39.95 and the InvisiGlass privacy costs A$59.95. Both are available on the brand’s website, and will soon be available at major retailers too.

