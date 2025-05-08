Belkin SoundForm Isolate Review: A Budget-Friendly Option with Sustainability in Mind

At under $100, the Belkin SoundForm Isolate Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones offer an enticing value proposition in a crowded audio market.

With a retail price of A$89.95 on the Belkin website, these headphones promise a full-feature set typically reserved for higher-end models, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 60-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, and even multi-device pairing.

But do they deliver where it matters most: sound quality?

Design and Comfort

First impressions of the SoundForm Isolate are promising.

The headphones feature a foldable, adjustable design that makes them easy to store and carry.

The CloudCushion ear-cups live up to their name, providing a soft and comfortable fit even during extended listening sessions.

At this price point, build materials are mostly plastic, but Belkin makes a point of highlighting its use of recycled plastics and 100% plastic-free packaging, appealing to sustainability-conscious buyers.

While the overall build feels a little lightweight and plasticky, the trade-off is justified by the budget-friendly positioning.

Connectivity and Battery Life

Connectivity is modern and seamless thanks to Bluetooth 5.4, which offers a reliable range of up to 10 metres (30 feet).

The SoundForm Isolate also supports multipoint connectivity, enabling users to pair two devices simultaneously, a handy feature for anyone juggling calls between a phone and a laptop.

Battery life is a standout strength.

Belkin promises 60 hours of playback on a single charge, significantly outlasting many premium headphones on the market.

The USB-C fast-charging port ensures minimal downtime, and the inclusion of both 3.5mm and USB-C audio cables adds flexibility for wired use.

Noise Cancellation and Listening Modes

Belkin equips the SoundForm Isolate with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, using a combination of feedforward and feedback microphones to deliver up to 25dB of noise reduction.

While this figure doesn’t match the ANC performance of higher-end competitors like Sony or Bose, it’s a respectable effort for headphones in this price bracket.

In everyday use, think public transport, office settings, or walking outdoors, the ANC is competent enough to dampen low to mid-frequency ambient noise.

The headphones also feature three selectable sound modes: Belkin Signature Sound, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Hear-Thru.

The ANC mode focuses on isolating external noise, while the Hear-Thru setting allows ambient sound to filter through, ideal for outdoor use or conversations.

Additionally, the headphones offer a unique “Isolate Effect,” which plays soothing ocean wave sounds to help users relax or focus, an unexpected touch that could appeal to meditation or ASMR enthusiasts.

Sound Performance

Here’s where expectations should be tempered.

The Belkin Signature Sound aims to deliver balanced, high-fidelity audio, and in general, it performs well enough for casual listening.

Vocals are clear, mid-tones are reasonably defined, and the highs avoid sounding shrill.

However, the bass response is lacking; users looking for a deep, punchy low end may be disappointed.

The audio profile is tuned conservatively, and while it suits podcasts, light pop, and classical music, it struggles with more dynamic genres like hip-hop, EDM, or rock.

There’s also a lack of custom EQ control, which limits the user’s ability to tailor the sound to their liking.

Compared to higher-end headphones, the soundstage feels narrow, and subtle compression can be detected at higher volumes.

For audio purists, the SoundForm Isolate won’t cut it, but for casual users or commuters who prioritise convenience and battery life over audiophile-level fidelity, it ticks enough boxes.

Call Quality and Microphone

Belkin includes a built-in microphone with Clear Call Quality technology, and for the most part, it works as advertised.

Voice calls are clear and intelligible in quiet environments, and background noise is reasonably suppressed during Zoom meetings or mobile calls.

It’s not professional-grade quality, but it’s more than serviceable for work-from-home tasks or everyday communication.

Sustainability and Durability

In an era where environmental responsibility is becoming a key differentiator, Belkin takes commendable steps with the SoundForm Isolate.

The product includes a significant amount of recycled plastic, and the packaging is 100% plastic-free.

While these decisions don’t impact performance directly, they align with consumer values around eco-conscious buying.

Durability, however, reflects the price point.

These are not rugged headphones.

While they pass 150 performance and safety tests, there’s no IP rating or reinforced design elements that suggest resilience under heavy usage or exposure to the elements.

They are best suited for daily commuting, desk work, or leisure use, rather than active or outdoor-heavy environments.

Value for Money

At A$89.95, the Belkin SoundForm Isolate offers tremendous value for anyone seeking basic ANC functionality, long battery life, and reliable connectivity.

You won’t find premium sound here, and build quality is on par with the price, but for budget-conscious consumers or students, it’s a solid entry-level option.

In particular, the headphones are ideal for:

Remote workers and students who need long-lasting headphones with call support

Casual listeners who want a lightweight, comfortable headset for music or media

Environmentally-conscious users who value sustainability in their tech purchases

Pros & Cons

Pros:

60-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging

Hybrid ANC with three listening modes

Multipoint Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

CloudCushion ear-cups for excellent comfort

Affordable price

Eco-friendly build and packaging

Good call quality for remote work and voice chats

Cons:

Lacks rich bass and detailed sound profile

No customizable EQ

Plastic-heavy build feels flimsy

Not ideal for active use or high-fidelity listening

Final Verdict

The Belkin SoundForm Isolate Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones represent a well-rounded, budget-friendly option in the wireless ANC market.

While audiophiles and heavy bass fans may want to look elsewhere, these headphones succeed as an everyday workhorse, ideal for casual listening, remote work, or students on a budget.

Their strong emphasis on battery life, comfort, and sustainability gives them a competitive edge in their class.

Rating: 3/5