Belkin Steps Up Recall Over Wireless Charger, Power Bank Fire Hazard

Belkin is again urging people to stop using its Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K due to overheating that could lead to fires.

The company says it will offer a full refund to purchasers.

The $140, Chinese-made product was available via Telstra and online from May 2023 to June 2024.

“A manufacturing defect can in some circumstances cause the portable wireless battery charger’s lithium cell component to overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers,” Belkin says.

“No injuries have been reported, and no other Belkin wireless chargers or any other Belkin products are affected by this recall.”

The Australian government issued a recall on November 6, saying, “there is a risk of serious injuries, burns and property damage if the cell overheats and catches fire”.

It came nearly a month after the South African government issued a recall notice (October 9).

The fast wireless charger and power bank are suitable for Apple Watch, iPhones and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

“It is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply or other products, and contact us for further instructions,” Belkin says.

“Place your BPD005 in a safe, dry location away from anything flammable or anything that can damage the power bank. Do not place your power bank into any trash or recycling bins.”

The model number is BPD005.

The serial numbers are 57V00DK4300001 and 57V10DK4E03973.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately.

Refunds can be processed here: www.belkin.com/bpd005recall

Consumers can contact Belkin’s call centre on 1800 235 546 for customer support.

