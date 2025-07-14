Belkin to Discontinue Wemo Smart Home Support in January 2026

Belkin has announced it will end support for almost its entire Wemo smart home device lineup on January 31, 2026, marking a significant retreat from the smart home market.

The company described the decision as “difficult” in communications sent to customers and posted on its website, affecting the majority of users who rely on cloud-based features.

Starting February 2026, any features requiring cloud connectivity will cease functioning, including remote access capabilities and voice assistant integrations that have been core selling points for Wemo products.

Belkin will also discontinue technical support and troubleshooting assistance, while the Wemo mobile app will no longer receive updates or security patches.

However, a limited number of devices will continue operating after the support cutoff.

Three Thread-based Wemo products with model numbers WLS0503, WSC010, and WSP100 will maintain functionality, along with the WDC010 video doorbell.

Additionally, any Wemo devices currently compatible with Apple HomeKit will continue working through Apple’s ecosystem, provided they are configured before the January 31 deadline.

For customers whose Wemo products remain under warranty when support ends, Belkin has indicated eligibility for partial refunds, though the company will not begin processing these refunds until after the support termination date.

This compensation structure provides some relief for recent purchasers but leaves many long-term users without recourse.

The announcement follows Belkin’s broader retreat from smart home innovation. In 2023, the company backed away from supporting the Matter smart home standard, announcing it would “take a big step back, regroup, and rethink” its approach to smart home hardware development.

Since that strategic pivot, Belkin has not released any new Wemo products, signaling reduced commitment to the smart home market.

The decision reflects broader challenges facing smart home device manufacturers, including the costs of maintaining cloud infrastructure, ongoing security requirements, and intense competition from tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Many smaller players have struggled to sustain the technical and financial resources required for long-term device support.

The Wemo brand was among the early pioneers in consumer smart home technology, offering Wi-Fi-enabled switches, plugs, and sensors that helped establish the connected home market.

The end of support represents a significant consolidation in the smart home space, potentially leaving users to migrate to competing platforms from companies with stronger long-term commitments to the sector.

Affected users have approximately 18 months to plan alternative solutions, whether through HomeKit configuration for compatible devices or migration to competing smart home ecosystems that offer similar functionality with more sustainable support models.

