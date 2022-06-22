Belkin Unveil Screen Protectors For Apple Watch

Belkin have released a new range of screen protectors for Apple Watches, as they expand to cater for a changing market.

The SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper for Apple Watch has been designed to protect your device with a 9H scratch resistance rating without taking away from the tactile feel of the screen.

“We are so excited about the launch of this new product to add to our extensive device protection portfolio. We know that Apple Watches are an intrinsic part of our consumers’ lives and we are thrilled to deliver a product that protects their investment without interrupting the response or clarity of the screen,” says Head of Product Management of Belkin ANZ, Jamie Laing Reece.

The move to include apple watch screen protectors in its product lineup is part of Belkin’s goal to further establish themselves as a leader in screen protection.

The new SCREENFORCE Apple Watch Protectors feature a rounded edge to preserve the natural screen experience, whilst a polycarbonate bumper protects the edges from scuffs and scratches. While many screen protectors become subject to discoloration over long term use, Belkin’s antimicrobial coating keeps it clear and like new.

The protector is also backwards compatible and will fit on devices as old as the Apple Watch Series 4, all the way up to the latest Series 7.

Belkin SCREENFORCE packaging features forest certified (FSC) paper and 100% recycled plastic from two 600mL water bottles.

“This new innovation continues to align with our conscious movements towards our sustainability goals, with 100% recycled packaging.”

The Belkin SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper for Apple Watch is now available for $39.95 on the Belkin website, as well as at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, David Jones and Amazon.