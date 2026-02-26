Belkin Unveils ‘Designed for Samsung’ Accessory Lineup for Galaxy S26

Belkin has unveiled a range of accessories engineered specifically for Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S26 series.

The collection spans protective cases, advanced screen protection and a modular Qi2 charging solution, all optimised for the S26’s next-generation display technology and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

At the core of the lineup is the SHEERFORCE case series, available in clear and ‘protect’ variants, priced at A$59.95.

The cases are drop-tested to four metres and incorporate Belkin’s Nano-Titan technology for enhanced shock absorption and heat dissipation.

Both models support Qi2 25W wireless charging and feature reinforced screen and camera edges, textured grip zones and lanyard attachment points. Belkin says the cases are made with 75% recyclable materials and ship in plastic-free packaging.

On the display protection front, Belkin has introduced two options tailored to the Galaxy S26.

The Titan EcoGuard Red Light Screen Protector (A$49.95) is built from 97% post-consumer recycled materials and offers 7H-rated scratch resistance.

Designed to flex under pressure rather than crack, it delivers up to 1.8 metres of drop protection while maintaining compatibility with Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint system.

For users seeking rigid glass protection, the Titan SmartShield Screen Protector (A$39.95) offers 9H surface hardness, anti-reflective coating and drop protection rated up to two metres. It is manufactured with up to 60% recycled materials.

Rounding out the range is the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock (A$119.95), which delivers Qi2 25W wireless charging for the Galaxy S26 while simultaneously powering earbuds and a smartwatch.

The dock includes a bring-your-own-puck smartwatch holder and supports cases up to 3mm thick.