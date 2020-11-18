Belkin has released a wireless charging stand with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, for playing audio as you charge your phone.

The new Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker features one-touch Bluetooth pairing, and is billed as an ideal accessory for watching video, playing audio, and making hands-free video calls.

“This case-compatible fast wireless charging stand + speaker delivers optimal power for any Qi-Certified device, up to 10W of charge in either landscape or portrait orientation.

“Amplify your favourite podcast, playlist, or video with its high-quality built-in Bluetooth speaker, or make a crystal-clear, hands-free FaceTime call using its convenient stand and microphone, all while wirelessly charging your smartphone,” said Belkin.

The device is compatible with most non-metal cases up to 3mm thick, and comes backed by a two-year warranty and a $2500 connected equipment warranty.

It retails for $99.95 in black or white.