Belkin’s Best Black Friday Tech Deals

With Black Friday coming up, Belkin has released discounts on some of its most popular products, all under $200, great for consumers on a budget.

From November 20th, the following deals are available for Christmas shoppers or those looking for a great holiday bargain.

  • 50% off the BoostCharge Pro Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch – On Sale for A$ 49.97 (RRP A$ 99.95), the Portable Fast Charger uses the new magnetic fast charging module that delivers 33% faster charging for Apple Watch Series 8.

belkin Belkins Best Black Friday Tech Deals

  • 50% off the SoundForm Immerse Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Tracking – On Sale for A$ 149.97 (RRP $299.95) and for audiophiles who want earbuds that deliver Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, three microphones in each bud for enhanced audio capture and a combined battery life of 31 hours—7 hours of playtime for the earbuds and an extra 24 hours in the charging case for extended use.
  • 50% off the Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking – On Sale for A$ 39.97 (RRP $79.95) and enables face recognition tracking that turns 360 degrees and shoots from any angle. With the accompanying app, it follows your movements while users shoot, and links straight to social media channels.
  • 50% off SoundForm Flow Noise Cancelling Earbuds – On Sale for A$ 74.97 (RRP $149.95), the earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation technology with a feedforward ANC mic that intelligently filters outside noise and up to 7 hours of battery life per charge and another 24 hours of power in the wireless charging case offer true all-day listening pleasure.

 

Picture1 1 Belkins Best Black Friday Tech Deals

