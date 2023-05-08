BenQ Releases New Details Surrounding Upcoming Projector

BenQ have just unveiled new details surrounding their upcoming V5000i UST (Ultra Short Throw) projector.

Valued at $3,499 MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price), it’s a 4K triple laser DLP-based projector with 2500 Lumens of peak brightness and support for HDR10+ high dynamic range.

It also supports BenQ’s HDR-PRO tone mapping and local contrast enhancement technology, which allows it to make the most of 4K content.

The processing ensures the maintaining of details in both dark and bright areas of the image.

BenQ have stated the V5000i projector can reproduce 95% of the BT.2020 colour spectrum, along with 98% of DCI-P3 Cinematic Colour. It supports 4K signals from next generation gaming consoles at 120HZ. The projector’s input lag measurement has yet to be published.

It comes with a free BenQ 100″ Ambient Light-Rejecting (ALR) Fresnel screen to be used in bright or dark rooms.

It has a pair of treVelo speakers inside the chassis, powered by a 40W amp. Compatible with “Dolby and DTS technologies.” It also contains an eARC-compatible HDMI jack (HDMI 2) for connection to a receiver or soundbar.

The BenQ V7050i projector was the top ranked in ProjectorScreen.com’s LaserTV Showdown in the single laser category last year.

Shipping is expected to begin in July this year.