BenQ Unveils Four Short-Throw Projectors For Simulators And Immersive Venues

BenQ has introduced a new range of short-throw and ultra-short-throw projectors tailored for simulation environments and immersive installations where space constraints and visual precision are critical.

The four-model line-up comprises the LU895UST, LH860ST, LK830ST and LW830ST. The projectors are designed for use in golf and sports simulators, projection mapping, museums, corporate training facilities and other experiential spaces that require large-scale imagery in compact rooms.

A key feature across the series is BenQ’s Screen Fill technology, which enables users to select aspect ratios including 1:1, 4:3, 16:9, 16:10 and ultra-wide formats directly through the on-screen menu. Once selected, the projector automatically adjusts its output and communicates the appropriate display configuration to connected devices. This reduces the need for manual recalibration and helps streamline installation. BenQ has also emphasised factory-calibrated white balance, colour precision and commercial-grade durability throughout the range.

At the top end is the LU895UST, an ultra-short-throw laser model developed for large immersive venues such as museums and themed attractions. It is engineered for continuous 24-hour operation and supports multi-projector edge blending for expansive displays. The LU895UST is scheduled to be available in March at A$3,499.

The LH860ST is positioned as a high-brightness solution for sports and golf simulators. With a 0.5:1 throw ratio, it can project images up to 200 inches. It features a Full HD resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, a 3,000,000:1 full-on full-off contrast ratio and coverage of 93 per cent of the Rec.709 colour space. Its laser light engine produces up to 5,000 ANSI lumens. Built-in image adjustment tools include 2D keystone correction and preset display modes such as Simulation, Bright and HDR10. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort and USB-A, along with an integrated 10W speaker. An optional BenQ QP30 dongle enables wireless projection at 1080p at 60 Hz, with 4K at 30 Hz upscaling support. The LH860ST is priced at A$2,399.

For users seeking higher resolution, the LK830ST offers 4K support combined with enhanced colour performance, while retaining a 0.5 throw ratio suited to compact spaces. It is available for A$2,499.

The LW830ST serves as a more cost-effective option aimed at interactive classrooms and educational environments. It carries a price tag of A$1,599.

With this expanded portfolio, BenQ is targeting organisations that require large, detailed projections in tight spaces, combining flexible installation tools with brightness and colour performance suited to demanding commercial applications.

