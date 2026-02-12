BenQ W5850 Targets Serious Home Cinema Fans With Laser-Powered 4K Projection

BenQ has unveiled the W5850, a new 4K UHD laser projector that signals a continued focus on dedicated home theatre setups rather than the growing market for lifestyle and ultra-short-throw models. Instead of chasing convenience and flexible placement above all else, the W5850 is designed for dark-room viewing, large screens and users who prioritise image accuracy over décor-friendly design.

The projector builds on the earlier W5800 rather than reinventing the formula. At its core is a laser-phosphor light engine combined with DLP imaging and a 16-element lens system. The optical design allows the unit to project an image up to 200 inches, with a 200-inch screen achievable from approximately 442 cm away. With its 1.6:1 zoom, a 150-inch image can be produced from a minimum distance of about 332 cm.

Although marketed as a 4K UHD projector, the W5850 uses a 0.47-inch 1080p DLP chip from Texas Instruments. To reach the required 8.3 million pixels for UHD, BenQ relies on high-speed XPR pixel shifting. Each pixel is shifted rapidly in multiple directions at up to 240Hz, creating the perception of full 4K resolution at normal viewing distances without visible pixel structure.

Brightness is rated at up to 2,600 ANSI lumens, which is sufficient for very large screens in light-controlled environments. The solid-state laser system is intended to deliver stable colour performance and consistent brightness over time, reducing the gradual dimming often associated with traditional lamp-based projectors.

benq w5850 back 768x245 BenQ W5850 Targets Serious Home Cinema Fans With Laser Powered 4K Projection

Installation flexibility has also been addressed. The W5850 supports both table and ceiling mounting and can be positioned at the front or rear of a compatible projection screen. It includes four-way motorised lens shift along with vertical and horizontal keystone correction. Lens shift is generally preferred for maintaining image integrity, but keystone can assist in more challenging room layouts. One omission at this level is Lens Memory, meaning users with cinemascope screens will need to adjust aspect ratios manually rather than relying on automatic switching.

Colour performance is a major selling point. BenQ claims 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour standard, along with full Rec. 709 coverage for standard dynamic range content. Each unit is factory-calibrated before shipping and includes an individual calibration report. The company states that colour and greyscale accuracy are tuned to Delta E levels below 2 for SDR, which places the projector close to reference standards without requiring immediate professional calibration.

High dynamic range support includes HDR10, HDR10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma. Dolby Vision is not supported. BenQ’s HDR-Pro system combines blue laser dimming and Dynamic Black processing to enhance perceived contrast, while a Local Contrast Enhancer adjusts gamma scene by scene. An HDR brightness control is also provided to fine-tune output depending on screen size and projection distance. Filmmaker Mode allows native 24P playback to preserve cinematic motion cadence, avoiding the judder that can occur with frame conversion.

Unlike many modern projectors, the W5850 does not include built-in speakers. The assumption is that buyers will use an external sound system. For audio passthrough, the projector features HDMI eARC and a digital optical output, allowing it to integrate into existing AV receiver or soundbar setups.

Optional 3D support is available, adding another nod to traditional home cinema enthusiasts. Gaming features are present but not a headline focus. Input lag is considered reasonable, yet there are no specialised gaming modes or features aimed at competitive players.

Pricing positions the W5850 in a more competitive bracket than its predecessor. It launches at approximately A$7,500, which is around A$3,000 higher than the earlier W5800. At this level, it competes with alternatives from Epson and Sony that offer different trade-offs in contrast performance, imaging technology and installation features.

The W5850 is aimed squarely at viewers who dedicate a room to movie watching, close the curtains and expect accurate colour straight out of the box. It is less suited to those seeking automated aspect ratio adjustments, integrated audio or a projector that can be moved easily from room to room. For buyers who still treat projection as the centrepiece of a home theatre rather than a lifestyle accessory, BenQ’s latest model reinforces that there is still a place for purpose-built cinema hardware.

