Betoota Teaches Alexa Aussie Slang

Amazon Australia has teamed up with The Betoota Advocate to teach its Alexa device some neat Aussie slang.

This “Aussie-fication” follows a September campaign fronted by Sophie Monk which saw a number of Aussie slang phrases added to Alexa, such as ‘snag’ and ‘avo’, as well as the ability to understand Aussie accents.

Those with an Alexa-enabled device can now ask:

“Alexa, what is a Bachelor’s Handbag?”

“Alexa, what is a Rissole?”

“Alexa, what is a Dog’s Eye?”

“Alexa, what is a Private School Plugger?”

“Alexa, what is a Foot Falcon?”

“Alexa, what is a Tuesday Frisbee?”

“Alexa, who is the Baroness of Broadbeach?”