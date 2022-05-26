Betoota Teaches Alexa Aussie Slang

Amazon Australia has teamed up with The Betoota Advocate to teach its Alexa device some neat Aussie slang.

This “Aussie-fication” follows a September campaign fronted by Sophie Monk which saw a number of Aussie slang phrases added to Alexa, such as ‘snag’ and ‘avo’, as well as the ability to understand Aussie accents.

Screen Shot 2022 05 26 at 11.22.40 am Betoota Teaches Alexa Aussie Slang

Those with an Alexa-enabled device can now ask:

“Alexa, what is a Bachelor’s Handbag?”
“Alexa, what is a Rissole?”
“Alexa, what is a Dog’s Eye?”
“Alexa, what is a Private School Plugger?”
“Alexa, what is a Foot Falcon?”
“Alexa, what is a Tuesday Frisbee?”
“Alexa, who is the Baroness of Broadbeach?”

 

